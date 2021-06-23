Cancel
Mineola, TX

Gay Nell Eagerton 1926-2021

woodcountymonitor.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGay Nell Eagerton, 94 of Mineola passed away on June 14, 2021. Gay Nell was a women who loved her family, community and church and spent her life dedicated to serving them. Gay Nell was born on Dec. 25, 1926 to Mary and George Padgett and married Council Eagerton on March 30, 1946. Gay Nell was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mineola and attended regularly her entire adult life. Gay Nell was a dedicated employee of Safeway, where she retired from after 30 years. Gay Nell was preceded in death by her parents, husband and three sisters: Blanche Brooks, Lorraine Sullivan and Voreece Cowan. She is survived by her son, Doug Eagerton of Mineola; daughter-in-law, Kim Eagerton of Mineola; two grandchildren, Wendi Delgado and husband Adrian from Laguna Vista and Kari Gerner and husband Ty from Justin; and two great-grandchildren, Koa Delgado and Hank Gerner. Gay Nell will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

woodcountymonitor.com
