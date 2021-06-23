Cancel
Public Safety

State Police find meth lab in AuSable Forks

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 13 days ago

New York State Police say they have discovered an inactive methamphetamine lab in AuSable Forks and are investigating. State Police got a call at 9:29 a.m. Saturday about a possible meth lab at 14219 state Route 9N in AuSable Forks — right on the main street through town. When troopers and the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team arrived at the scene, they did find a math lab there, according to State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman.

