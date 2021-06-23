State Police find meth lab in AuSable Forks

New York State Police say they have discovered an inactive methamphetamine lab in AuSable Forks and are investigating. State Police got a call at 9:29 a.m. Saturday about a possible meth lab at 14219 state Route 9N in AuSable Forks — right on the main street through town. When troopers and the State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team arrived at the scene, they did find a math lab there, according to State Police Troop B Public Information Officer Jennifer Fleishman.