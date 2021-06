“The Hills: New Beginnings” stars Jason and Ashley Wahler are parents again!. The pair welcomed a baby boy, who they named Wyatt, on Thursday. The “elated” dad told People magazine, “We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can't wait to raise them both the best we can. I can't wait to be involved in Wyatt's life the way my dad was in mine, and I hope to have the same bond I share with him."