Billy Ray Herring 1939-2021

Bill Herring, my blue-eyed, handsome husband for 59 years – rancher, fisherman, hunter, hardworking, drag racing, basketball playing, animal loving, people loving, big hearted man – passed peacefully over to the Distant Shore Friday, June 18, 2021, with our dear son John holding one hand and I holding the other. Per his wishes, we will have a private service at the farm when our US Marine Tobie Herring can arrange leave from Camp Pendleton, and his ashes will be scattered there on the land that he loved, the land that was his heart and soul.