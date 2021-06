Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou says eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer faces two challenges at this year’s tournament.Federer had two knee operations last year which meant he had only competed at four tournaments since the Australian Open in 2020. The 39-year-old’s return to grass at Halle last week left much to be desired as he was knocked out by Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16.Mouratoglou notes Federer was frustrated with the way he played at the tournament.He told Sky Sports: “I don’t think he is satisfied yet with his level of play. He lost early on grass in...