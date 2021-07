MONROE — As of Wednesday (June 23), the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS) reports 97,834 in Union County have been partially vaccinated against COVID-19 under all programs. The 41% compares to 45% of the state’s total population who are at least partially vaccinated. In the county, 91,581 (38%) residents are now fully vaccinated, compared to 42% statewide.