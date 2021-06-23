Ryan Shoptaugh KIII South Texas Weather Forecast 06-23-2021

The Pennsylvania State Supreme Court has published its opinion in the Cosby case online. The opinion from the state's highest court lays out the reasons why the judges overturned Cosby's 2018 conviction and states that Cosby's "convictions and judgment of sentence are vacated, and he is discharged." Read the full...
Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison and fined $20,000 for her role in the alleged sex cult NXIVM, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York said Wednesday. Mack pleaded guilty in 2019 on charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for...
The House voted Wednesday to create a select committee dedicated to investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, in what will likely become a partisan fight over establishing the facts of the violent attack on the Capitol. Lawmakers voted largely along party lines, 222-190, with only two Republicans, Reps. Liz Cheney (Wyo.)...
WASHINGTON — The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office is expected to charge the Trump Organization with tax-related crimes on Thursday, two representatives of the company told NBC News. One person said that the charges are expected to be filed around 2 p.m. ET. As of Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials have...
June 30 - Donald Rumsfeld, a forceful U.S. defense secretary who was the main architect of the Iraq war until President George W. Bush replaced him as the United States found itself bogged down after 3-1/2 years of fighting, has died at age 88, his family said in a statement on Wednesday.
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un has berated his country's top officials for creating a "great crisis" through failures in coronavirus prevention, according to state media. The secretive state's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said Kim had used a Politburo meeting of the ruling Workers' Party to criticize senior officials for supposed incompetence, irresponsibility and passiveness in planning and executing anti-covid measures.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to end the federal government's temporary ban on evictions, which now is scheduled to expire in July. The high court ruled 5-4. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that he thought the ban was illegal, but he noted that it is scheduled to expire soon.
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — President Joe Biden declared America urgently needs a “generational investment” in its infrastructure, as he looks to sell voters on the economic benefits of the $973 billion bipartisan package that still faces an uncertain future in Congress. On Tuesday, Biden traveled to La Crosse, Wisconsin,...
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem said Tuesday she will use a donation from a Republican donor to fund a deployment of up to 50 South Dakota National Guard troops to the U.S. border with Mexico. Noem joined a growing list of Republican governors promising to send law enforcement officers to...