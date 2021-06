Willie Garson says the first table read for the upcoming “Sex and the City” revival, “And Just Like That,” was both “weird” and “normal.”. “I think the feeling was, ‘Oh, my God, this is so weird, right?’” Garson, who plays Carrie Bradshaw’s campy best friend Stanford Blatch, told Page Six about the cast reuniting. “And also, ‘Oh, my God, this is so completely normal.’ So at the same time, this is the weirdest thing ever and this is literally just like, ‘Oh, here we are again. Another terrific episode.'”