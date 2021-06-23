WWE NXT Rating Slips To Four-Week Low, Viewership Down

One released WWE star has been reportedly spotted backstage for tonight's edition of WWE NXT! The WWE had released a number of prominent names from both the on-screen and behind the scenes roster due to budget cuts this year, and one of those releases definitely surprised. Samoa Joe was last seen on WWE television as part of the commentary team during WrestleMania 37, and according to a number of reports that have popped up since, Joe's leaving the company definitely stung as WWE NXT was reportedly interested in bringing him back to the brand.