[Crime Stories] DEAD ON VACATION: Beautiful red-head poet vanishes from cruise – UNSOLVED
Red-haired poet and investment banker Merrian Carver, 40, plans a cruise. She doesn’t tell her family or her daughter. The teen is visiting with Dad in England for the Summer.
Carver boards a Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity cruise ship for a 7-day excursion from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska. After confirming plans to dine in her room for a second night, Carver disappears. Her conversation with the steward is the last time Merrian is seen alive.
[Feature Photo: Merrian Carver/Handout]