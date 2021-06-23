[Crime Stories] DEAD ON VACATION: Beautiful red-head poet vanishes from cruise – UNSOLVED

Red-haired poet and investment banker Merrian Carver, 40, plans a cruise. She doesn’t tell her family or her daughter. The teen is visiting with Dad in England for the Summer.

Carver boards a Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity cruise ship for a 7-day excursion from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska. After confirming plans to dine in her room for a second night, Carver disappears. Her conversation with the steward is the last time Merrian is seen alive.

Joining Nancy Grace Today:

Michael A. Winkleman – Maritime Attorney at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman; Expert on Maritime and Cruise Ship Law; Twitter: @cruiseshiplaw

Caryn Stark – NYC Psychologist

Sheryl McCollum – Forensics Expert & Cold Case Investigative Research Institute Founder

J.H. Moncrieff – Suspense and Horror Author, “Dragonfly Summer: City of Ghosts;” Expert: “Cruise Ship Killers” True Crime Documentary Series, Instagram: @jh_moncrieff, Twitter: @JH_Moncrieff

Jamie Barnett – President of International Cruise Victims

[Feature Photo: Merrian Carver/Handout]