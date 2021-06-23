Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

[Crime Stories] DEAD ON VACATION: Beautiful red-head poet vanishes from cruise – UNSOLVED

By Crime Online Staff
Posted by 
CrimeOnline
CrimeOnline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HucyM_0adSXPmW00

Red-haired poet and investment banker Merrian Carver, 40, plans a cruise. She doesn’t tell her family or her daughter. The teen is visiting with Dad in England for the Summer.

Carver boards a Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity cruise ship for a 7-day excursion from Seattle, Washington, to Alaska. After confirming plans to dine in her room for a second night, Carver disappears. Her conversation with the steward is the last time Merrian is seen alive.

Joining Nancy Grace Today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgXhj_0adSXPmW00
Michael A. Winkleman – Maritime Attorney at Lipcon, Margulies & Winkleman; Expert on Maritime and Cruise Ship Law; Twitter: @cruiseshiplaw
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kqssD_0adSXPmW00
Caryn Stark – NYC Psychologist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362PQb_0adSXPmW00
Sheryl McCollum – Forensics Expert & Cold Case Investigative Research Institute Founder
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kgGy2_0adSXPmW00
J.H. Moncrieff – Suspense and Horror Author, “Dragonfly Summer: City of Ghosts;” Expert: “Cruise Ship Killers” True Crime Documentary Series, Instagram: @jh_moncrieff, Twitter: @JH_Moncrieff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1obPcb_0adSXPmW00
Jamie Barnett – President of International Cruise Victims

Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.

[Feature Photo: Merrian Carver/Handout]

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
CrimeOnline

CrimeOnline

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

CrimeOnline ushers in a new era of combatting crime and crime awareness. From the “Most Wanted” across the country to missing people and Amber Alerts, nationwide breaking crime news, sex offender registries, jail breaks, “caught-on-video,” tip lines and the newest, slickest consumer scams, CrimeOnline arms its audience with need-to-know information that not only allows them to protect themselves but also gather as a community – a crime-busting nation – to fight back. CrimeOnline was founded by renowned legal analyst Nancy Grace.

 https://www.crimeonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Grace
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poet#Crime Stories#Vacation#Cruise#Royal Caribbean#Merrian#Fox Nation#Siriusxm Channel 111#Iheart Podcasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Royals
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

Grieving mother, 30, is ordered by cemetery bosses to make her baby's grave smaller before workmen do it because it is too close to another plot

A grieving mother-of-three has been ordered to shorten her baby's grave because it is too close to another plot. Becky Taylor, 30, was told workmen would tamper with her daughter Phoenix Lola Jackson's memorial plot if she did not make it smaller herself. Orbitas Bereavement Services told her the baby's...
AccidentsPosted by
Daily Mail

PICTURED: The rogue German backpacker tour guide who led British twin sisters into a crocodile-infested lagoon where they were attacked by a 10ft-long beast leaving one fighting for life in hospital

This is the rogue tour guide who led British twin sisters Melissa and Georgia Laurie into the jaws of a ten-foot crocodile, leaving one fighting for her life in hospital. The German backpacker, known locally as 'Richie', organised the swimming tour to the Manialtepec Lagoon, 10 miles from Puerto Escondido, where the predator pulled Melissa under water and put her into a terrifying death to drown her.
AccidentsNew York Post

Newborn baby found floating in box in Ganges river: report

A 3-week-old baby girl was found floating in a wooden box in the Ganges River in India. The newborn baby was overhead crying by a boater who rushed over to the box floating near the banks of the river Wednesday in the northern Uttar Pradesh state, the BBC reported. “When...
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Mail

Girl, 13, whose face was left bloodied and bruised after being body-slammed into concrete during gym class tells True Crime podcast she's been bullied by the same girl for MONTHS and begs school officials not to allow her back in

A 13-year-old girl from Illinois, whose photos showing her bloodied and bruised face following an attack by a bully went viral last month, has broken her silence and told the True Crime Daily podcast that she does not think her tormentor should be allowed back in school after a three-day suspension.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Rapper Lil Loaded Found Dead Days After His Hit Went Gold

The Dallas-based rapper Lil Loaded has died at age 20, just days after his hit 2019 song “6locc 6a6y” was certified gold, the Dallas Morning News reported. No cause of death was given for the hip-hop artist, whose real name was Dashawn Robertson. According to Revolt, in his last Instagram story, Robertson posted a written message that read, in part: “Dear most high, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all of the times I’ve fell short of making you proud and being appreciative of the blessings that have been put in my life... I ask for entrance into your kingdom thru all of my mistakes. I know you love all your children, and I’m ready for my heart and soul to join you.” Robertson was due in court on Tuesday for a hearing in a manslaughter case stemming from the fatal shooting of his best friend. His attorney told the Morning News that his client’s death was “very tragic” and that Robertson, who signed with Epic Records, “had a very bright and promising music career ahead of him.”
KidsPosted by
Shore News Network

Shocked, potty mouth toddler tells mum, “There’s a f—–g goat outside!”

Is it cute or is it shocking? A video going viral this week shows a young tot telling her mum, “There’s a f-cking goat, outside.” It would be quite a normal answer for most humans who don’t have goats wandering in their front yards to look out and see a f-cking goat, but for this toddler, she’s pretty convinced she’s onto something here. After mum tells her it’s just a goat, she reaffirms her previous statement, “It’s a f-cking goat!”
Worldkfgo.com

Spanish child found tied to anchor died from drowning, autopsy finds

TENERIFE- (Reuters) – The child whose body was found inside a bag weighted down with an anchor in the ocean off the Spanish island of Tenerife died from drowning, an autopsy found on Saturday, as rescuers prepared to renew the maritime search for her infant sister. Their father, Tomas G.,...
Mexico, NYNew York Post

Woman fighting for life after twin rescues her from crocodile attack

A 28-year-old British woman is reportedly fighting for her life in Mexico after being attacked by a crocodile — which her twin sister fearlessly fought off. Melissa Laurie, a zookeeper, was swimming in a lagoon 10 miles from the popular resort of Puerto Escondido as a part of a tour with her sister, Georgia, when the predator attacked and pulled her underwater, the Daily Mail reported.
KidsPosted by
Newsweek

Teen Girl Died From 'Chewing Too Much Gum,' Devastated Mom Claims

A teenager's devastated family claims that her life might have been taken by her addiction to chewing gum. In the days leading up to the 10th anniversary of the tragic death of Samantha Jenkins of Felinfoel, South Wales, her mother voiced her own opinions that excessive gum chewing is what killed her daughter, citing the autopsy's discovery of "four or five bright green lumps" of gum in her system at the time of death.
WorldNew York Post

British kickboxer, 21, mauled to death by her brother’s dog

A 21-year-old British woman was mauled to death by her brother’s dog — which he adopted in hopes the pooch would also help his sister with her mental health struggles, an inquest heard. Keira Ladlow, a kickboxer who suffered from an unstable personality disorder, was found dead in her brother’s...