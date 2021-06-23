Woman, 20, accused of soliciting teens to kill ex’s new man

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of trying to get four teenagers to kill her former girlfriend’s boyfriend, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A charge of soliciting murder was added on Monday to lesser charges brought earlier against Mykia Tyson, of the Covington area, a news release said.

The sheriff’s office said Delester Magee, 18, decided at the last minute against carrying out the plan but did shoot multiple rounds into the house in Lacombe where Tyson had driven him and three juveniles on June 5.

It was not immediately clear whether the two adults had attorneys who could speak for them.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this crime, but this could have very easily not been the case,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Gunfire is not the answer, and we will continue to take crimes like this very seriously in St. Tammany Parish.”

Tyson was arrested June 10 on two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and one each of possessing marijuana and contributing to juvenile delinquency, the sheriff’s office said. She remained jailed Wednesday, with bond not set on the solicitation to murder charge, an online roster indicated.

Magee, arrested June 15, was released Wednesday on $150,000 bond, the roster indicated. He was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal damage, criminal conspiracy and contributing to juvenile delinquency.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage.