Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covington, LA

Woman, 20, accused of soliciting teens to kill ex’s new man

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A 20-year-old Louisiana woman is accused of trying to get four teenagers to kill her former girlfriend’s boyfriend, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

A charge of soliciting murder was added on Monday to lesser charges brought earlier against Mykia Tyson, of the Covington area, a news release said.

The sheriff’s office said Delester Magee, 18, decided at the last minute against carrying out the plan but did shoot multiple rounds into the house in Lacombe where Tyson had driven him and three juveniles on June 5.

It was not immediately clear whether the two adults had attorneys who could speak for them.

“Thankfully no one was hurt during this crime, but this could have very easily not been the case,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “Gunfire is not the answer, and we will continue to take crimes like this very seriously in St. Tammany Parish.”

Tyson was arrested June 10 on two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property and one each of possessing marijuana and contributing to juvenile delinquency, the sheriff’s office said. She remained jailed Wednesday, with bond not set on the solicitation to murder charge, an online roster indicated.

Magee, arrested June 15, was released Wednesday on $150,000 bond, the roster indicated. He was arrested on charges of aggravated criminal damage, criminal conspiracy and contributing to juvenile delinquency.

Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated criminal damage.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Covington, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
Covington, LA
Crime & Safety
County
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
City
Lacombe, LA
Saint Tammany Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Man#Juvenile Delinquency#Murder#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Tampa, FLPosted by
The Associated Press

Man accused of tampering with evidence in burned body case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida have identified the 35-year-old woman whose burned body was found earlier this month near the Sunshine Skyway bridge. The name of Alisha Winfield of Tampa was included in an affidavit filed in the arrest report of Fred Williams, 55, who is charged with tampering with physical evidence in the case, the Tampa Bay Times reported.
Boston, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Mother and son among 4 facing federal drug charges

BOSTON (AP) — Four people, including a mother and her son, were charged Wednesday for their alleged roles in a drug ring that manufactured and distributed counterfeit prescription painkillers containing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said. Vincent Caruso, 26, and Ernest Johnson, 33, both of Salem, face multiple charges including conspiracy to...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: Officer injured in Midtown Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon, but few details were immediately available. Atlanta police Officer C.J. Johnson said the shooting happened in Midtown, one of the busiest commercial areas of the city. Authorities asked the public to avoid a portion of Peachtree Street — a...