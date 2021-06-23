Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Mobile by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-23 17:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Mobile The National Weather Service in Mobile has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Mobile County in southwestern Alabama * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 529 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles west of Movico, or 8 miles east of Citronelle, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Axis, Mount Vernon and Movico. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov