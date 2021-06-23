Special Weather Statement issued for Kimball by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Kimball SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN KIMBALL COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 428 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking several strong thunderstorms near Kimball, moving northeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Kimball, Dix and Kimball Airport. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 18 and 34.