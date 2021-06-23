Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne County, Kit Carson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 11:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne County; Kit Carson County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CHEYENNE AND SOUTHEASTERN KIT CARSON COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL COLORADO UNTIL 500 PM MDT At 429 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 13 miles south of Bethune, or 14 miles south of Burlington, moving northeast at 30 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of north central Cheyenne and southeastern Kit Carson Counties in east central Colorado. This includes Highway 385 between mile markers 169 and 182.