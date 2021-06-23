Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

U.S. administers 319.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

By Reuters
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hUr0q_0adSWWqy00
Residents line up for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine clinic aimed at youths ages 12 or older at La Colaborativa in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., June 11, 2021. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

June 23 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 319,872,053 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Those figures are up from the 319,223,844 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by June 22.

The agency said 177,948,892 people had received at least one dose while 150,787,303 people are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), , as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

139K+
Followers
168K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines#U S#Mln#Cdc#Pfizer Biontech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
Related
Public HealthInternational Business Times

These States Have The Highest Number Of Delta Variant Cases

The fast-spreading and highly contagious Delta variant has health officials concerned as it makes its way through the U.S. as what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has deemed a “variant of concern.”. The Delta strain, which was first identified in India, is considered more deadly as it is...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
POTUSPosted by
Fortune

The Delta variant is spreading. See your state’s COVID vaccination rate

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. President Joe Biden may have already conceded that the U.S. will fall short of reaching his July 4 goal to have vaccinated at least 70% of the adult population against COVID, but the stakes for advancing the nation’s vaccine drive remain high as the Delta variant—the highly transmissible and concerning strain of the virus that first emerged in India—swiftly makes inroads across the country.
Public Healthjioforme.com

Johnson & Johnson has decided not to conduct the one-shot Covid-19 vaccine, Health News, and ET Health World trials in India.

Johnson & Johnson does not conduct local exams due to its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine In India, a spokesman told ET. While based in the United States Pharmaceutical company He was seeking approval to conduct a bridging trial here, but said he no longer needs to do so as India has abolished that requirement. The company said it was looking for ways to accelerate the availability of vaccines in India.
ScienceMedscape News

Thrombosis With Thrombocytopenia After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. What is believed to be the first case of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia after a messenger RNA COVID-19 vaccine has been reported. The case report is described in a letter to Annals of Internal Medicine published online...
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

The CDC Says 1 in 10 People Who Got Pfizer or Moderna Made This Mistake

COVID vaccinations have taken off in the U.S. over the last six months. More than 321 million doses have been administered throughout the country—and a majority of those have been the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. Over 176 million doses of Pfizer and 132 million doses of Moderna have been given, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, more people getting these two vaccines means that more people are at risk for making a major mistake with their vaccination. The CDC says more than 1 in 10 people who got the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine have missed their second dose, even though both vaccines require two doses for full vaccination.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Ominous Warning From Moderna Could Shake Up the COVID Vaccine Market

Many Americans have tossed their facemasks aside. They're seeing friends and family. They're eating out once again. Life has returned to normal, at least for the most part. Unfortunately, it's a much different story in other parts of the world. The key difference is the availability of vaccines. In the U.S., 88 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered for every 100 people. In India, the number is only 15 doses per 100 people.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You May Never Need a Booster, New Study Says

It wasn't long after the first COVID vaccines began going into arms that experts started talking about the potential need for a follow-up booster shot to bolster immunity and help protect against new, possibly more nefarious variants. For months, doctors, public health experts, and those behind the pharmaceutical companies that created the vaccines have said an additional dose was likely going to be necessary—the only question was when. Now, a new study suggests that people who got certain vaccines may never need a booster shot.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This One Vaccine, Get a Booster Now, Virus Expert Warns

The rollout of vaccines has helped drop the national daily average of new COVID cases in the U.S. over the past six months. But as time passes, experts and officials have begun to question when booster shots will be needed to make sure they can still protect against the virus. The recent arrival and spread of the Delta variant—which is believed to be 60 percent more transmissible than the contagious Alpha variant—has increased pressure on the situation, with some officials concerned that new outbreaks could soon hit areas with low vaccination rates. But according to Angela Rasmussen, PhD, a virus expert and research scientist with the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO), anyone who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster shot as soon as possible.
Pharmaceuticalsnewpaper24.com

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine – NEWPAPER24

Researcher: ‘We Made a Massive Mistake’ on COVID-19 Vaccine. The extra we be taught concerning the COVID-19 vaccines, the more severe they appear. In a current interview1 with Alex Pierson (above), Canadian immunologist and vaccine researcher Byram Bridle, Ph.D., dropped a stunning reality bomb that instantly went viral, regardless of being censored by Google.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthMeridian Star

Dobbs warns of COVID-19 Delta strain

As Mississippi’s vaccination effort continues to limp forward, state health officials are warning of the massive threat the Delta variant of COVID-19 poses to the unvaccinated, and of a potential surge of infections set off by a strain that’s much more infectious and potentially deadlier than the original strain of the virus.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is the Tell-Tale Sign You Have COVID, Study Says

We've all spent the past 15 months wondering if that cough that won't quit or funny taste in our mouths could be COVID. But now that the majority of people in the U.S. are at least partially vaccinated against the virus, most of those fears have dissipated, and rightfully so. The truth is, COVID breakthrough infections among vaccinated people are incredibly rare. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that, as of April 30, just 10,262 patients of about 101 million fully vaccinated people had gotten COVID—that's a .01 percent likelihood. But if you notice one innocuous symptom, you could be in that minority, according to a new report from the ZOE COVID Symptom Study.