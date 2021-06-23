Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos Bay, OR

30 years for man who used child to make sexual abuse videos

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Coos Bay man has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison after he admitted to using a 3-year-old child to make videos of sexual abuse and disseminated them online.

Keith James Atherton, 33, pleaded guilty to using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

U.S. District Judge Ann L. Aiken sentenced him Wednesday to the maximum prison term of 30 years followed by a life term of supervised release, in federal court in Eugene. He must also register as a sex offender.

Atherton played some of the videos during a video conference with a group exchanging child exploitation videos and discussing sexual abuse of children, according to federal prosecutors.

He live-streamed video of a home, and investigators identified Atherton and his residence, according to court records.

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations and Coos County Sheriff’s deputies raided his home in July 2018 and seized abusive videos Atherton had made.

Investigators seized devices containing at least 35,000 images and 8,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers, and young children, according to court records.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

491K+
Followers
262K+
Post
231M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Government
Coos Bay, OR
Crime & Safety
Eugene, OR
Crime & Safety
Coos Bay, OR
Government
City
Coos Bay, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Child Exploitation#Ap#Coos County Sheriff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
The Associated Press

Mother and son among 4 facing federal drug charges

BOSTON (AP) — Four people, including a mother and her son, were charged Wednesday for their alleged roles in a drug ring that manufactured and distributed counterfeit prescription painkillers containing fentanyl, federal prosecutors said. Vincent Caruso, 26, and Ernest Johnson, 33, both of Salem, face multiple charges including conspiracy to...
LawPosted by
The Associated Press

Jurors deliberate in trial of man accused of killing 5

Jurors on Wednesday will resumed deliberations in the murder trial of a man accused of killing his pregnant wife and her family in 2015. Christopher Henderson is accused of killing Kristen Smallwood Henderson, her mother and two children. Jurors met briefly Tuesday and resumed talk on Wednesday. Kristin Smallwood Henderson...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Associated Press

Kansas City man charged with murder in Plaza hotel killing

A Kansas City man is charged with fatally shooting a friend at a hotel in the city’s upscale Country Club Plaza shopping district. Derell Thompson, 35, is jailed without bond on a charge of second-degree murder in the Tuesday morning shooting of Darron Mitchem at the Sheraton Suites County Club Plaza. Thompson then allegedly fled with his 12-year-old son.