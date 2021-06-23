Cancel
The biggest Hawks storylines entering the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals

Cover picture for the articleThe Atlanta Hawks are in the Conference Finals for the second time in franchise history and its first since 2015. The Hawks have had a great season thus far after rebounding from a poor 14-20 record since interim head coach Nate McMillan took the reins. The Hawks are looking for...

georgiastatesignal.com
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Trae Young’s Parents Raised an NBA Superstar

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is arguably one of the NBA‘s most divisive stars. He has the Kobe Bryant shot mentality, a notorious weakness on the defensive end and a knack for drawing fouls akin to James Harden. I don’t know of many Trae Young fans who aren’t Hawks...
NBAThe Independent

Atlanta Hawks stun Philadelphia 76ers to advance to Eastern Conference finals

The Atlanta Hawks are through to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015 after a surprise game-seven win against the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta pushed aside a 0-9 record in Game 7s on the road to notch the victory, with Trae Young inaccurate but still able to score 21 points including a three-pointer which gave the Hawks a 93-87 lead with two-and-a-half minutes left.
NBAthespun.com

Photos: Trae Young’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Postseason

Few NBA players, if any, have seen their stardom benefit more from the 2021 playoffs than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. Young, 21, has led the Hawks into the Eastern Conference Finals. Atlanta and the Milwaukee Bucks are tied, 1-1, heading into Game 3 on Sunday night. It’s been...
NBAbettorsinsider.com

NBA Playoffs: Mims previews the Eastern Conference Finals with the Atlanta Hawks vs Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks will meet for the right to go to the NBA Finals. The Bucks are -475 to win the series while the Hawks are +360. Players to watch: Khris Middleton and Trae Young. Middleton is dominant at home and adequate on the road. That must change this series. Young is the undisputed leader of the Hawks and must average 25 points and 9 assists for this to be competitive.
NBACBS Sports

NBA playoff picks, betting odds: Expect high-scoring Game 1 between Bucks, Hawks in Eastern Conference finals

The Phoenix Suns got a full week off after beating the Denver Nuggets in the second round. They swept Denver in four games, but the other Western Conference series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz went six. The Suns had been idle for so long that the NBA forced the Clippers to play only 36 hours after finishing off the Jazz. The Clippers have now played 11 games in the past 21 days. Meanwhile, both second-round Eastern Conference series went the full seven games, so the Suns managed to build a 2-0 lead before the Bucks and Hawks even began their Eastern Conference finals series.
NBANBC Sports

Former Sonics, Blazers Nate McMillan leads Hawks to Eastern Conference Finals

Former Blazers and Sonics coach Nate McMillan has led the Hawks to their second Eastern Conference Finals since 2015. McMillan, who’s currently the Hawks’ interim head coach after the firing of Lloyd Pierce, has led this team to a first-round win over the Knicks and in some people’s eyes, an upset against the Sixers.
NBANBA

Game 1 Postgame Quotes - NBA Eastern Conference Finals: Hawks vs. Bucks

Following the Bucks 116-113 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in Eastern Conference Finals Game 1, the Bucks spoke with members of the media. Q: You're trying to go quick, 29 seconds, get that baseline drive and you find Pat. I know you're probably okay with execution there but obviously doesn't go your way. How do you keep Pat up and keep him confident going forward?
NBApeeblesshirenews.com

Atlanta Hawks stumble as Milwaukee Bucks take slender play-off lead

The Atlanta Hawks only managed four points in the last six minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks came from behind to record a 113-102 win and a lead in the play-off series. Khris Middleton top scored for Milwaukee with 38, including three straight three-pointers in the fourth quarter to turn the game in the Bucks’ favour.