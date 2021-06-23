What Cyber Security Certifications Should You Train For?

Just last month, shutdowns at Colonial Pipeline and meat producer JBS as a result of cyberattacks show how vulnerable our society is to these increasingly sophisticated attacks, leading to a greater emphasis on safeguarding critical infrastructure. Claroty is an end-to-end cybersecurity platform that’s focused on protecting the industrial economy from cybersecurity incidents. The company focuses on visibility, detection, risk and vulnerability management, and secure remote access in three areas operational technology (OT), Internet of Things, (IoT), and industrial IoT (IIoT) with solutions that integrate directly with an organization’s existing cybersecurity infrastructure. Claroty’s customers are some of the leading industrial organizations covering an array of use cases in applications like chemical manufacturing, airport management, oil & gas, utility companies, consumer goods, mining, and pharmaceuticals. In fact, Claroty is working with Pfizer to safeguard the supply chain for COVID-19 vaccine production. Through the pandemic, from the first half of 2020 to the first half of 2021 the company is expected to grow new ARR by 133% and grow the team by 50% by the end of the year.