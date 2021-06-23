CE Event, June 25: PRI Project ECHO — ‘Case Presentation’

June 23, 2021 | The next continuing education event in PRI’s Project Echo weekly video conference will be a Case Presentation from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, June 25. One CME is offered for participation so please submit to me your name, credentials and email address. There are no certificates but you can check CloudCME for your transcript 60 days after each session, (note: pharmacists-please check your transcript 30 days after each session). Please visit https://uams.cloud-cme.com for more information.