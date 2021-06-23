Just Joshin’: Happy Father’s Day to my dad

Body For those of us who are Christians, this action of God moving in a mysterious manner, is an experience that many of us have observed firsthand! If you are a Christian and you haven’t experienced it yet, just wait upon the Lord, and at some point, maybe sooner than you are ready, He will let you see His supernatural way. In Romans 11:33-36 it says, “33 Oh the depth of the riches of the wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable his judgments, and his paths beyond tracing out! 34 “Who has known the mind of the Lord? Or who has been his counselor?” 35 “Who has ever given to God, that God should repay him?” 36 “For from him and through him, and to him are all things. To him be the glory forever! Amen”