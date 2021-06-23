Cancel
NFL

NFL Notes: Camp is when the competition starts

 11 days ago

For the better part of the next six weeks most of the Patriots will be on their own until the start of training camp in late July. Aside from the rookies and other select veterans in need of additional work, the prep time for the 2021 season is over.

Jalen Mills
Tom Brady
Cam Newton
Mac Jones
Aaron Rodgers
New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
NFL
Green Bay Packers
Football
Sports
NFL legend stresses importance of Pats QB competition for Cam Newton

The New England Patriots gave Cam Newton a chance to revitalize his NFL career last season, and for reasons the veteran QB could and couldn't control, success was hard to come by. Newton struggled and so did the Patriots as a whole. They finished the 2020 campaign with a 7-9...
Could there be an actual quarterback competition, and other observations on the upcoming Patriots training camp

Mac Jones clapped his hands in frustration. His last pass of minicamp was picked off by Adrian Colbert, and the Patriots’ rookie quarterback was upset. Though the pick surely wasn’t the desired result, the first-round pick’s fiery response surely caught the coaching staff’s attention after three days of often-fiery instruction to cap the spring. The coaches likely were pleased that Jones wasn’t pleased.
7 NFL Questions That Must Be Answered Before the Start of 2021 Training Camps

It's question-answering season as NFL teams approach the most critical stretch of the summer. Over the course of training camps and three preseason games, each team faces a gauntlet of the typical positional battles while trying to formulate the best 53-man roster. Add in any potential drama, holdouts, remaining free...
NFL Analyst: Cam Newton will be Patriots starting QB

Cam Newton might just start every game in New England in 2021. Or…after a tough first season in Foxborough, maybe Newton won’t even make the Patriots opening day roster come September. Or…Newton could be in a “real competition” with upstart first-round rookie Mac Jones. It seems everyone has an opinion...
Patriots' Cam Newton: Training camp competition on tap

The stage is set for Newton and first-round draft pick Mac Jones to compete for the Patriots' starting QB job during training camp, ESPN's Mike Reiss reports. Coach Bill Belichick has indicated that Newton is viewed as the team's top signal caller for now but acknowledged that Jones or even Jarrett Stidham will have the chance to be viewed as candidates to supplant the incumbent starter once they "are ready." Reiss notes that during spring practices, Jones displayed good "timing, anticipation and accuracy" when he was on his game, while Newton, who had an uneven 2020 campaign "looked more comfortable." Following an offseason in which the Patriots re-tooled their roster, notably adding several pass-catching options, much of the intrigue as training camp unfolds will focus on which quarterback will be under center in Week 1.
NFL Notes: Gilmore tops Pats to-do list

July is just around the corner and the Patriots are almost ready for the start of training camp, which will take place in just a few more weeks. There are a couple of loose ends Bill Belichick would probably like to tie up before then, most notably the Stephon Gilmore situation.
Daily Patriots News and NFL Notes: 5 Things to Know – 6/21

1) Another point to consider heading into training camp as Cam Newton tries to secure the quarterback job was something Tom Curran mentioned in his recent podcast when it comes to the difference between Newton and rookie Mac Jones, which Curran believes could play a factor. As Jones continues getting...
Inbox: The arrow continues to only point up

The entire buffet is open, people, not just the salad bar Wes Hodkiewicz. Uh-oh Wes, you may have started something with these "Wes Hod" hats and "Spoff" kazoos.... "Wes Hod" hats will fill some shelves for a few months until they're dusted off and moved to the clearance section. But man, I didn't realize there was such an insatiable hunger for "Spoff" kazoos until yesterday.
NFL Notes: Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson, COVID Opt-Outs

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk writes that if Packers QB Aaron Rodgers were to opt-out of the 2021 season by next Friday, he wouldn’t forfeit $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus money and would presumably receive his $6.8 million roster bonus. This comes out to $18.3 million should Rodgers...
NESN

NFL Writer Offers Take On Stephon Gilmore, Patriots Contract Standoff

Why Red Sox's J.D. Martinez 'Feels Bad' For Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bill Belichick and Stephon Gilmore seem to be in a staring contest, and for once the New England Patriots head coach and general manager might not have the leverage. Gilmore publicly expressed displeasure with his contract situation in a...
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Davante Adams hints at leaving NFC North

For the past five seasons, the Chicago Bears have had to deal with the leveled-up version of Davante Adams. Since his third pro season, Adams has taken a monumental leap and is now viewed as one of the elite at his position. Last year, Adams’ 18 touchdowns led the league....
CBS Sports

From Aaron Rodgers to Deshaun Watson and more: Predicting the outcome of NFL's most pressing situations

The NFL never really sleeps, but the beast may be in a mild snooze. The glut of negative news drops out of the league office on Thursday afternoon certainly felt like a pre-vacation bloodletting of sorts. I suspect we get news on some player suspensions (for substance abuse or performance-enhancing, more so than for personal conduct policy issues), and then, most likely, things shutdown until the end of the month.