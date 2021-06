UK-based pan-African bank Ghana International Bank (GHIB) has partnered with technology provider Backbase. The partnership will underpin the bank’s digital transformation, accelerate innovation and, by allowing GHIB to create tailor-made solutions, provide an improved experience for the bank’s customers. Backbase will act as the core strategic partner for GHIB’s digital transformation. The partnership will see GHIB adopt Backbase’s Engagement Banking platform to orchestrate customer engagement across the bank’s full range of channels. Via the platform, GHIB is set to leverage Backbase’s Digital Banking capabilities to provide personalised banking experiences and better self-service for its customers, as well as its Digital Sales capabilities.