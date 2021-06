A group of local hikers had a scary Saturday afternoon, but everyone made it home safely thanks to local first repsonders. This past Saturday, June 12, the Great Barrington Fire Department responded to reports of an injured hiker just before 1 o'clock. GBFD along with the Great Barrington Police Department and Southern Berkshire Ambulance were dispatched to the area between the Green Lawn Cemetery and the Housatonic River off of Van Deusenville Road. It was there an injured hiker and several others including a dog, were down a steep embankment approximately ¼ mile into the woods.