England will play Germany in the last 16 at Euro 2020 after Joachim Low’s side finished as runners-up in Group F.England qualified top of Group D on Tuesday evening as they beat Czech Republic 1-0, following the Three Lions’ 0-0 draw against Scotland and 1-0 victory over Croatia.As such, Gareth Southgate’s players knew their round-of-16 opponents would be the side that finished second in the ‘group of death’, and Germany occupied that spot by drawing 2-2 against Hungary on Wednesday night.France, meanwhile, qualified top of Group F with a 2-2 draw against Portugal, who finished third in the pool...