Jefferson County to close out COVID-19 response at end of month

BROOKVILLE — Tracy Zents, Jefferson County emergency services director, told the county commissioners at Tuesday's meeting that at the end of June, the organization will officially end its response and recovery efforts for COVID-19. "For the past 18 months, essentially 481 days, we have worked countless hours disseminating vital information, (overseeing) the procurement and distribution of personal protective equipment, securing equipment for our response and developing site plans for mass vaccination sites and coordination of efforts on behalf of the county," Zents said, adding that they also handled the day-to-day activities that occur.