Public pushes for city to address Northview food insecurity

Residents want Manhattan city commissioners to address food insecurity in Northview by buying full-service kitchen equipment to go into the new recreation center at Eisenhower Middle School.

Northview residents spoke about this problem following the social services advisory board budget discussion. This was not a topic of discussion on Tuesday’s agenda; commissioners reviewed budget requests with outside entities.

“Make this a relevant project,” said Andrew Elliott, member of Northview Rising, a neighborhood advocacy group. “Install a functioning kitchen with the equipment paid for by the city, or as you’ve heard repeatedly, through city staff securing grant funding. Food insecurity is a core challenge for social services in our community and it’s actively harming Northview. If you go out and talk to the folks, you can see that.”

Elliott started a petition to address the “food desert” in Northview by installing a kitchen in the recreation center. As of Wednesday morning, more than 350 people had signed it. The petition include the public to speak on the topic at Tuesday’s work session.

People face food insecurity when they lack consistent access to food. A food desert is defined as a place where there is no available food or grocery stores.

According to research conducted by Kansas State University students, 100% of Northview residents are identified as living in a food desert. An area qualifies as a food desert if 33% or more of the neighborhood lives more than one mile from a grocery store and if the poverty rate is 20% or more.

The closest grocery stores to Northview are Dollar General and Walmart at 1.1 miles and 1.6 miles, respectively. The poverty rate for the Northview area is 25%.

Commissioner Mark Hatesohl asked how a kitchen will assist the food insecurity problem.

“Let’s say you get a kitchen,” Hatesohl said. “Then what? Who’s going to cook food? Who’s going to serve it? Where are you going to get it? How does that solve a foods insecurity issue? Would it be better to get the Flint Hills Breadbasket to put a second location? ... I don’t understand. Is it the fact that there’s no grocery store in the area?”

Elliott said he did not want to answer Hatesohl’s questions because Mayor Wynn Butler clarified it counted against the speaking time limit of five minutes.

“I won’t answer your question then because you’re handicapping me,” Elliott said in response.

Hatesohl asked Elliott to email him.

“I absolutely will,” Elliott said.

According to Elliott’s petition, he believes the kitchen can provide a space for nutritional and cooking classes, community events and meals, and localized food distribution.

In addition to food insecurity, Manhattan resident Susanne Glymour said the kitchen would address health, economic and transportation problems in Northview.

“Food insecurity touches all aspects of social services in our community and has a distinctly acute impact on Northview,” she said. “Funding this equipment is a powerfully effective way for the city to begin addressing some of the core inequities that Northview experiences as a result of city planning and policies.”

Typically, the commission hears public comments on general community topics at the first meeting of every month, but Butler allowed the discussion since people were at the meeting.

“We haven’t talked about (capital improvement projects) yet in the budget discussion,” he said. “This probably fits under that umbrella actually. It would be a citizen request for a CIP project, which would affect really a modification to Eisenhower rec center. It was never designed as a community center. And that gets back into the priorities, but maybe we could have that future agenda when we talk about CIP and then we can revisit this when we have some more some details on that.”

Budget requests

Outside agencies made their 2022 budget requests with only two asking for a funding increase.

The Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency asked for $32,472 more in 2022, an increase of 33.3% from the 2021 budget request of $97,412. The agency is requesting a total of $129,884 in the 2022 budget.

The increase would restore aTa Bus’ funding to pre-COVID levels to continue bus stop improvements and restore routes that were stopped because of the pandemic.

The Manhattan Public Library requested $3.5 million in 2022, an increase of 0.8% or $29,190 over the 2021 budget request of $3.4 million.

The library intends to use its additional money for technology.

The special alcohol committee’s budget request for 2022 was a drop to $466,010 from the $471,300 requested in 2021. That’s a decrease of 1.12% or $5,290.

The special alcohol committee’s budget is funded by a tax on alcohol.

In addition, the social services advisory board asked $449,655, $28,022 or 5.86% less than the 2021 budget request of $477,677.

The Wolf House ($5,000), Manhattan Arts Center ($43,700), Aggieville Business Association ($60,000) and Downtown Manhattan Inc. ($78,000) all requested the same amount of money as they did in 2021.

The total outside agency budget request from 2021 to 2022 is an increase of 1.3% or $56,372. In 2021, agencies asked for a total of $4.2 million. Agencies are requesting a total of $4.3 million in funding from the city for 2022.

Commissioners will continue budget discussions throughout the summer. The city must finalize the budget by August. The commission did not vote on the budget requests as it was a work session item.

Maintenance facility design contract

The commission unanimously approved a $143,600 design contract amendment for the new joint maintenance facility.

This design contract amendment will pay for plan modifications and compensates the BBN Architects and McCown Gordon team which is working on the project.

Commissioners in December 2020 approved the project in the estimated cost of $14.6 million. Officials said Tuesday the current design has the project cost higher at $17.59 million as construction costs increase.

The city is consolidating city street/fleet, parks/forestry maintenance and water/wastewater operations with this new building. In February, commissioners approved annexing and rezoning land for the facility at 1201 Levee Drive. The property is on the Pottawatomie County side of Manhattan.