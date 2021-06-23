On the move at Versant, Fidelity, Jennings Strouss, REDW

Versant Capital Management announced today the April 2021 hiring of Arizona-native Matt Miller, CFP®, as senior client associate. Matt is a Brophy College Prep alumnus. He began his financial services career in 2001 after graduating from Santa Clara University, where he was a three-year starter for the Broncos’ baseball team. After three formative years at Miller-Russell & Associates — a Phoenix based investment firm founded in 1991 by his father — Matt moved to Texas, where he earned an MBA at the University of Texas’ McCombs School of Business. From there, he rose to vice president at Austin-based Dimensional Fund Advisors (DFA). At DFA he developed a deep knowledge of markets, security pricing models, expertise in regression analysis, and the importance of a financial advisor.