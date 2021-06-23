Cancel
Movies

James Gunn Says He Tried to Make Creature From the Black Lagoon Reboot

By Patrick Cavanaugh
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the Universal Monsters have earned reboots and reimaginings over the years, with one of the latest additions to the roster, the Creature from the Black Lagoon, failing to earn updates since its debut, though filmmaker James Gunn recently shared on Instagram that he had tried to develop a reboot years ago after he earned success writing the remake of Dawn of the Dead. Gunn didn't specify why he was denied the opportunity to develop such a film, but given just how many filmmakers have expressed interested in developing such a reboot, he shouldn't take it personally that the project escaped him.

comicbook.com
