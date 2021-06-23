James Gunn Says He Tried to Make Creature From the Black Lagoon Reboot

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is not the next place fans will see Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The beloved sentient tree will be appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, as first revealed by ComicBook.com in early 2020. However, Groot will also be making an appearance in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and the I Am Groot special on Disney+. While some might think those are going to be fun, one-off stories which might not have major implications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Groot voice Vin Diesel offered up a tease while talking to ComicBook.com which seems to imply a significant expansion of the MCU's world through Groot and his homeworld of Planet X appearing in one of these titles.