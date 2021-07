We all experience some redness on our skin—whether it’s from a recent burn or general irritation. Known as rosacea, this condition causes a red rash to develop along a person’s face, and can even lead to the development of small, pus-filled bumps in more severe cases. Those who are prone to rosacea often experience discomfort as one of its regular symptoms. So, if you’re going to manage it, it’s vital that you first know what your triggers are. These are some of the most common causes of rosacea and how to avoid them in your daily life.