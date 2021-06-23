Cancel
Buying Cars

Ford Shelby Cobra concept headed to Monterey auction

By MotorAuthority
ClassicCars.com
ClassicCars.com
 7 days ago
The 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra concept is headed to auction. The one-off drivable concept car inspired by the legendary Cobra roadster will cross the block at Mecum auction in Monterey, California, scheduled for Aug. 12-14. Codenamed “Daisy,” the Shelby Cobra concept debuted at the 2004 Detroit auto show. Since 2017,...

The Journal is the go-to daily automotive news and information source for nearly half a million passionate classic vehicle enthusiasts. Recognized as one of America's most influential automotive blogs, The Journal is known for accurate reporting, insightful analysis and thought-provoking opinion by a team of respected automotive journalists. Our editorial team combs North America, providing coverage from major auctions, museums, car shows, races and everywhere automotive enthusiasts congregate.

