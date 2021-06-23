Ford Shelby Cobra concept headed to Monterey auction

Any example of a Ford GT40 race car is impressive, but the one being sold through Gooding & Company’s upcoming Pebble Beach Auctions is on a whole other level. Up for auction is a 1966 Ford GT40 Alan Mann Lightweight. The GT40 famously went through several refinements before reaching its Le Mans-winning form, and in late 1965 Ford enlisted Alan Mann Racing to build a lighter, faster version of the MK1 car. Mann’s design was the only aluminum-bodied GT40 ever made, and while Ford initially ordered five of them, just two were ever built. This car, chassis AM GT-1, was the first of those two to have been completed. This one-of-two specimen sports the iconic red and gold Alan Mann Racing livery and boasts a highly-tuned 289 V8 engine, five-speed ZF transaxle, Halibrand knock-off wheels, and more than 100 updates over the standard Mk I competition car. It raced in the 1966 12 Hours of Sebring, where it qualified in seventh place, but Ford decided to retire the small-block MKIs prior to the running of the 1966 Le Mans. This car has had single ownership for nearly 40 years, and it’s being offered for public sale for the first time ever through Gooding & Company on August 13 & 14.