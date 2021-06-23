Ford Shelby Cobra concept headed to Monterey auction

Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auction is going to have a live in person event for its 21-year on August 11-13. 2020 was a tough year for the automotive community. Being able to show your collection and see others is kind of a big deal and there was not much of that going on thanks to the pandemic. Another facet of the car community that was hit hard was how enthusiasts added to their collections. Instead of attending a live, in-person auction to buy the perfect dream car, what once was an exciting, enthusiastic process was turned into a lack-luster digital process. While that is fine if that is the way you prefer to buy your cars because there are tons of benefits to it, but for those that like to get up close to a car before placing a bid 2020 was a bummer to say the least. With the pandemic rounding the corner and hopefully being a thing of the past, live events are starting to make their returns. For the automotive community, that means Russo and Steele Collector Automobile Auction is back on, in person, and coming to Monterey, California as a preface to Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. Learn more from the official press release below.