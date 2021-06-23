Clippers: 3 reasons this 0-2 deficit vs. Suns is different

The LA Clippers are in another 0-2 hole, but this scenario is much different from before. The LA Clippers could be considered the comeback kids of this year’s NBA playoffs so far. They’ve managed to escape the 0-2 hole two times, climbing back to defeat the Dallas Mavericks in seven games in the first round and the Utah Jazz in six games in the conference semifinals. Not much has changed in the Western Conference Finals, as the Clippers see themselves down 0-2 once again to the Phoenix Suns.