Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas State

Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Phillip Brooks named to Phil Steele's preseason All-America teams

By Ryan Black rblack@themercury.com
Posted by 
The Manhattan Mercury
The Manhattan Mercury
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150tj5_0adSSPX300
In this file photo, Kansas State receiver Phillip Brooks (88) runs with the ball after catching a pass from Skylar Thompson during a game against Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 2, 2019. Brooks on Wednesday landed on national college football writer Phil Steele’s All-America third team and All-Big 12 first team. Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Phil Steele, long one of the most notable college football writers in the country, picked a pair of Kansas State players for his All-America teams: junior Phillip Brooks and sophomore Deuce Vaughn.

Steele released his All-America teams Wednesday.

Brooks landed on the second team as a punt returner; Vaughn is a third-team selection as an all-purpose player.

Steele also named Brooks to the All-Big 12 first team, with Vaughn on the all-conference second team as a running back. Other Wildcats on the All-Big 12 teams include offensive linemen Josh Rivas (second team), Cooper Beebe (third team) and Noah Johnson (fourth team), long snapper Randen Plattner (third team), wide receiver Malik Knowles (fourth team), defensive linemen Timmy Horne (fourth team) and Khalid Duke (fourth team), linebacker Cody Fletcher (fourth team), defensive backs Justin Gardner (fourth team), Jahron McPherson (fourth team) and punter Ty Zentner (fourth team).

Brooks also was a third-team All-America selection by Steele at the end of last season.

An All-Big 12 first-team selection as a punt returner after averaging 23.7 yards per attempt — that mark would have led the nation and been the best single-season average in K-State history if he had met the NCAA’s required minimum to qualify — in 2020, Brooks had the best game of his career last season in the Sunflower Showdown. He set single-game school records for punt return yards (189) and punt return touchdowns (two) in the 55-14 victory; the two punt return scores also were the most in Big 12 history in a conference contest. His 47.25-yard average that day was the best by any player in the nation (with at least four attempts) since at least 1996.

Vaughn burst on the scene last season with one of the best freshman campaigns in the Wildcats’ annals, leading the team in multiple categories, including rushing yards (642), receiving yards (434) and all-purpose yards (1,221). He set K-State freshman records for rushing yards, yards from scrimmage (1,076) and all-purpose yards. Steele named Vaughn an honorable mention All-American, while the Texas native also won 247Sports’ freshman of the year award. The Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, Vaughn was one of just three players nationally with 600-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards; the others were fellow running backs Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Najee Harris (Alabama).

Community Policy
The Manhattan Mercury

The Manhattan Mercury

Manhattan, KS
484
Followers
126
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Manhattan Mercury

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Sports
Local
Kansas College Sports
Local
Kansas Football
State
Texas State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Travis Etienne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#The All Big 12#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
NCAA
Related
NFLwesternherald.com

Multiple Broncos headline Phil Steele's Preseason All-MAC picks

Phil Steele, a former ESPN insider and current voter on twenty of college football's most prestigious awards, has released his preseason selections for the All-MAC teams this upcoming season. No Broncos appeared on his picks for this first team on the offensive side of the ball, but the second and...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

13 USC Players Make Phil Steele's 2021 Preseason Pac-12 All Conference List

On Tuesday, football analyst Phil Steele released his 2021 Preseason All-American Team list and Pac-12 All Conference Team list. Steele has been producing college football previews since 1995, and is widely praised for his accurate predictions. His preseason list is broken down into three categories, offense, defense, and special teams. On Steele's Pac-12 All Conference Team list, 13 Trojans made the cut.
Washington StatePosted by
247Sports

Phil Steele names Washington top surprise team in 2021

In a sport that seems dominated by the same handful of teams on a yearly basis, some college football teams are easily forgotten about. Specifically, teams from the Pac-12 go overlooked often, as the league has been absent from the College Football Playoff for four straight years now. But according to College Football Preview magazine writer Phil Steele, that could change in 2021, thanks to the Washington Huskies.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Five Gamecocks make Steele’s 2021 Preseason All-SEC teams

Five South Carolina football players were named to Phil Steele's 2021 preseason All-SEC teams, led by senior defensive end Kingsley Enagbare earning first-team honors. Release from South Carolina Athletics Communications and Public Relations. Defensive end Kingsley Enagbare led the Gamecock contingent with first-team honors, according to the national publication. Running...
College Sports247Sports

Nine Boston College players named preseason All-ACC by Phil Steele

Boston College was well-represented on Phil Steele's 2021 preseason All-ACC team released Friday, as nine Eagles, including three first-team picks, earned preseason all-conference recognition. Junior wide receiver Zay Flowers was named to Steele's All-ACC first-team as a wide receiver, while Zion Johnson and Alec Lindstrom both earned a first-team nod...
College SportsAugusta Free Press

Virginia Tech lands nine on Phil Steele’s All-ACC Preseason Team

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Phil Steele announced Wednesday that nine Virginia Tech football players have been selected to his 2021 All-ACC preseason team, including two first-team honorees in defensive end Amaré Barno and tight end James Mitchell. Offensive lineman Brock Hoffman and defensive back Chamarri Conner...
College SportsScarlet Nation

Phil Steele tabs Penn State as nation's most improved team, plus more notes

Phil Steele, in his annual preseason publication, has tabbed Penn State as the No. 1 most improved team in the country for 2021. In making this choice, Steele cited the impact of the Nittany Lions' turnover woes, which saw them give the ball away nearly two times as often as they took it away in 2020. Steele noted that turnover margin isn't necessarily likely to carry over from one season to the next.
Murfreesboro, TNgoblueraiders.com

Seven Blue Raiders on Phil Steele's All-C-USA team

MURFREESBORO – Phil Steele's Preseason All-Conference USA team was announced today and Middle Tennessee had seven players honored by the highly popular football magazine. The Blue Raiders had four on defense and three on defense. On offense the Blue Raiders were represented by wide receiver Jarrin Pierce, quarterback Bailey Hockman...
College Sportsonthebanks.com

Rutgers lands eight players on Phil Steele’s preseason All-American or All-Big Ten list

Eight members of Rutgers have been named to preseason Phil Steele All-American or All-Big Ten teams. Aron Cruickshank led honors a season ago for Rutgers when he was named the Big Ten’s Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. He leads the Scarlet Knights once again with some prestigious preseason awards — and it began with being named a Walter Camp preseason All-American.
Texas StateUSA Today

Nine Texas Longhorns make Phil Steele's 2021 Preseason All-Big 12 teams

Steve Sarkisian and his staff inherited an incredibly talented roster at Texas. After all, it wasn’t necessarily the talent that was preventing the Longhorns from taking the next step. A culture change was desperately needed, along with player development. The list could go on, but you get the point. Sarkisian...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Phil Steele Names College Football’s Most ‘Improved’ Team

The 2020 season was unlike any other for college football teams due to all the obstacles that COVID-19 presented. Hopefully, this upcoming season will be similar to what we’ve seen in the past. Though we’re still a few months away from the start of the 2021 season, college football expert...
Boise, IDKTVB

Boise State football: It’s Phil Steele time

Info from Phil Steele’s college football preview encyclopedia is starting to flow. Off the top we have Steele’s Mountain West projections for 2021. Leading the way in the Mountain Division is (drum roll) Boise State. There are really no surprises here. Nos. 2 through 6 in order are: Wyoming, Air Force, Colorado State, Utah State and New Mexico. Among the Broncos’ advantages this year: they have the Cowboys and the Falcons at home. Why is Wyoming getting this kind of run? The Pokes will have quarterback Sean Chambers back after losing him early in last October’s opener at Nevada. Chambers was 1-for-1 for six yards before breaking his leg three plays into the game.
Georgia Statethespun.com

Phil Steele Names Georgia’s Biggest Threat In Division

Despite losing the SEC East in 2020, Georgia are still widely viewed as the favorite to win the division in 2021. But who is their biggest threat this coming season?. Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show this week, college football analyst Phil Steele argued that the Florida Gators are Georgia’s biggest threat. However, Steele argued that Florida’s schedule is too daunting for them to beat Georgia and win the SEC East.