Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn, Phillip Brooks named to Phil Steele's preseason All-America teams

In this file photo, Kansas State receiver Phillip Brooks (88) runs with the ball after catching a pass from Skylar Thompson during a game against Kansas in Lawrence on Nov. 2, 2019. Brooks on Wednesday landed on national college football writer Phil Steele’s All-America third team and All-Big 12 first team. Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

Phil Steele, long one of the most notable college football writers in the country, picked a pair of Kansas State players for his All-America teams: junior Phillip Brooks and sophomore Deuce Vaughn.

Steele released his All-America teams Wednesday.

Brooks landed on the second team as a punt returner; Vaughn is a third-team selection as an all-purpose player.

Steele also named Brooks to the All-Big 12 first team, with Vaughn on the all-conference second team as a running back. Other Wildcats on the All-Big 12 teams include offensive linemen Josh Rivas (second team), Cooper Beebe (third team) and Noah Johnson (fourth team), long snapper Randen Plattner (third team), wide receiver Malik Knowles (fourth team), defensive linemen Timmy Horne (fourth team) and Khalid Duke (fourth team), linebacker Cody Fletcher (fourth team), defensive backs Justin Gardner (fourth team), Jahron McPherson (fourth team) and punter Ty Zentner (fourth team).

Brooks also was a third-team All-America selection by Steele at the end of last season.

An All-Big 12 first-team selection as a punt returner after averaging 23.7 yards per attempt — that mark would have led the nation and been the best single-season average in K-State history if he had met the NCAA’s required minimum to qualify — in 2020, Brooks had the best game of his career last season in the Sunflower Showdown. He set single-game school records for punt return yards (189) and punt return touchdowns (two) in the 55-14 victory; the two punt return scores also were the most in Big 12 history in a conference contest. His 47.25-yard average that day was the best by any player in the nation (with at least four attempts) since at least 1996.

Vaughn burst on the scene last season with one of the best freshman campaigns in the Wildcats’ annals, leading the team in multiple categories, including rushing yards (642), receiving yards (434) and all-purpose yards (1,221). He set K-State freshman records for rushing yards, yards from scrimmage (1,076) and all-purpose yards. Steele named Vaughn an honorable mention All-American, while the Texas native also won 247Sports’ freshman of the year award. The Big 12’s Offensive Freshman of the Year, Vaughn was one of just three players nationally with 600-plus rushing yards and 400-plus receiving yards; the others were fellow running backs Travis Etienne (Clemson) and Najee Harris (Alabama).