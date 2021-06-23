Smith surrenders to RCPD following Tuesday shooting, remains in custody

Jamie Smith is in Riley County Jail on an attempted first-degree murder charge after surrendering to police Wednesday morning.

The Riley County Police Department said Smith, 23, surrendered shortly after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Riley County Law Enforcement Center. Police said Smith, a former Manhattan resident, recently moved to Alabama but returned to town for a visit.

Police searched for Smith on Tuesday and Wednesday following a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the 400 block of South Juliette Avenue. Officers filed a report for attempted first-degree murder at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday.

Police suspect Smith of shooting at a 38-year-old woman multiple times. Emergency responders took the woman to Ascension Via Christi Hospital with a gunshot wound. She was in critical condition as of Wednesday.

Police asked the public to avoid the 400 block of South Juliette Avenue for nearly four hours Tuesday, ending around 7 p.m.

The police department said it would release more information as it became available. Police didn’t release the woman’s name.