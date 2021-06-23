Tylor Megill Makes MLB Debut with Mets Wednesday Night

The Mets, coming off one of the low points of the season on Tuesday when they saw their second-best pitcher go down with an injury and only mustered two hits against the Braves, got an injection of positive vibes early Wednesday when Marcus Stroman was revealed to have a clean MRI. Those good vibes were even further boosted by the return of Michael Conforto to the lineup that evening. Still, there was reason to be wary about the game, as Tylor Megill was making the first start of his career and the team without many relievers available in the bullpen.