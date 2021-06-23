Cancel
MLB

Tylor Megill Makes MLB Debut with Mets Wednesday Night

By Dylan Kuhn
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBinghamton Rumble Ponies 2021 Opening Day Starting Pitcher Tylor Megill is making his MLB debut Wednesday night for the New York Mets as they host the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. In 5 starts for Binghamton this season Megill pitched to a 3.12 ERA striking out 42 batters over 26 innings of work. He was then promoted to Syracuse where he started 3 games. The 25-year-old pitcher made a single start with the Rumble Ponies in 2019 as well.

