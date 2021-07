ELKINS, WEST VIRGINIA – Tyreese Marsh, of Detroit, has admitted to his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation in Marion County. Marsh, 29-years-old, pleaded guilty on Wednesday June 16th, 2021, to one count of “Possession with the Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine.” Marsh admitted to working with others to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine in October 2019 in Marion County.