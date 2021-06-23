Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

AP source: Grant accepts Olympic bid, pushes US roster to 12

By TIM REYNOLDS
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=137oDs_0adSSAXO00

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.

LaVine's decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant's decision was confirmed by a person familiar with the situation, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because USA Basketball has yet to formally reveal the full roster.

The challenge for the Americans will be keeping the group together. There has already been one change; Brooklyn's James Harden, who had briefly committed, has since told the national team that a hamstring injury that affected him during the NBA playoffs would not allow him to participate, the person familiar with the roster decisions told AP.

So, for now, the Olympic team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich in Tokyo: Washington's Bradley Beal, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant, Miami's Bam Adebayo, Milwaukee teammates Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton, Portland's Damian Lillard, Cleveland's Kevin Love, Phoenix's Devin Booker, Golden State's Draymond Green, Boston's Jayson Tatum, LaVine and Grant.

The team has a combined 37 All-Star selections, led by Durant's 11. The team will not be officially complete until USA Basketball sends its roster to FIBA, something that won't happen until next month.

Durant is a two-time Olympic gold medalist, after being part of the 2012 and 2016 teams. Green also helped the U.S. win gold in 2016, Love in 2012.

Holiday, Middleton and Booker are still in the NBA playoffs. Game 7 of the NBA Finals may happen as late as July 22 — just three days before the Americans open Olympic play in Tokyo against fellow medal favorite France, the nation that knocked the U.S. out of medal contention at the Basketball World Cup in China two years ago.

USA Basketball managing director Jerry Colangelo has said that contingencies are being made in case any players miss camp and have to arrive in Tokyo after the rest of the Olympic team because of their NBA playoff schedules.

The Americans are also in the process of putting together a select team that will practice against the Olympic team during training camp in Las Vegas, which opens July 6. It is possible that, if necessary, players may be promoted from the select team to the Olympic team; such scenarios happened with the World Cup team in 2019 because of injuries and other roster openings.

LaVine's decision gives the American roster six of the top 10 NBA scorers from the U.S. this season. Lavine averaged 27.4 points for Chicago, making the All-Star team for the first time.

Stephen Curry, who led the NBA in scoring, is not planning to play for the U.S. this summer. But six of the next nine U.S. names on this year’s scoring list — Beal, Lillard, Durant, Tatum, Booker and now LaVine — are among those who have told USA Basketball that they’re in for Tokyo.

This would be the first Olympics for LaVine. He has some past USA Basketball experience, after being part of the select team that trained with and against the 2016 U.S. Olympic team during practices in Las Vegas as they prepared for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Grant — who averaged 22.3 points for Detroit this season — was also part of that select team in Las Vegas five summers ago before the Olympics. He played for 2012 U.S. team that went 5-0 on its way to the gold medal at the FIBA Americas U-18 Championship in Brazil.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/Olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
48K+
Followers
52K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Khris Middleton
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Basketball#Nba Playoffs#Ap#Usa Basketball#The Associated Press#Americans#Nba#Fiba#U S Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Basketball
Country
Brazil
News Break
Sports
News Break
Olympic Games
Related
NBAMining Journal

Source: Detroit Pistons’ Jerami Grant to join US Olympic men's basketball team

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Detroit’s Jerami Grant and Chicago’s Zach LaVine accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program’s fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. LaVine’s decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant’s decision...
Brooklyn, ILedglentoday.com

AP source: Harden commits to US Olympic men's team for Tokyo

USA Basketball’s Olympic men’s roster is getting closer to filled, with now as many as eight spots on the 12-person team claimed. Brooklyn’s James Harden has told the U.S. men's national team that he is committed to playing next month at the Tokyo Games, a person familiar with the decision said Monday. Miami’s Bam Adebayo has also informed USA Basketball of his intention to play for the team at the Tokyo Games.
BasketballNWI.com

Bulls' Zach LaVine added to US roster for Olympics

USA Basketball now has a full 12-man roster for the Tokyo Games, after Chicago's Zach LaVine and Detroit's Jerami Grant accepted invitations Wednesday to join the team that will try to win the program's fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal. LaVine's decision was confirmed by his agent, Nima Namakian. Grant's decision...
NBAwestplainsdailyquill.net

AP source: Lillard tells USA Basketball he's in for Olympics

Portland guard Damian Lillard has told USA Basketball officials that he will play for the national team in this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a person with knowledge of the decision said Wednesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Swimming & Surfingiuhoosiers.com

King Makes History in Olympic Roster Bid

OMAHA, Neb. – Indiana superstar Lilly King earned a Team USA roster spot for the second-straight Olympic Games by winning the women's 100m Breaststroke final on day three of the 2020 Olympic Trials at the CHI Health Center on Tuesday night. The Wave II eight-day Trials competition serves as the...
SportsFrankfort Times

AP sources: Beal, Booker commit to playing in Tokyo Olympics

Bradley Beal won a gold medal with USA Basketball 11 years ago, leading the Americans in scoring on their way to an undefeated run at the Under-17 world championship. He's looking for another gold this summer — on international basketball's biggest stage. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved....
Eugene, ORcspbears.com

Marcus Gustaveson accepted to US Olympic Team Trials

EUGENE, Ore. – Concordia-St. Paul's Marcus Gustaveson (Wheaton, Ill.) has been accepted to the 2020 US Olympic Track & Field Team Trials in the discus throw. The US Olympic Team Trials will be held from June 18-27 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. The discus throw qualifying round will begin...
Basketballdukebasketballreport.com

US Olympic Basketball Roster Set

The Olympic basketball roster is now set and it’s an interesting group. Unlike Gregg Popovich’s first outing as US coach, there’s much more emphasis on versatility and athleticism, which was basically the formula that Mike Krzyzewski took from Duke to USA Basketball. In fairness to Popovich, he didn’t necessarily get the best players for the 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup but 7th place was truly awful for the US.
Sportschatsports.com

Jade Carey to accept individual spot on US Olympic gymnastics team for Tokyo

Jade Carey, Tokyo, International Federation of Gymnastics, United States at the Olympics, Olympic Games, 2020 Summer Olympics, United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Doha, The Americans, Simone Biles. The U.S. women appear likely to secure six spots for gymnasts to compete in the Tokyo Olympics after Jade Carey announced she...
NBAbolavip.com

NBA news: Damian Lillard revealed his preferred destinations

Even though it's been a couple of weeks since his last appearance in the hardwood, everybody around the NBA is talking about Damian Lillard and the possibility of him leaving the Portland Trail Blazers. The uber-talented guard is one of the best scorers in the league and would be an...
NBAfundingnewsasia.com

Cliff Robinson, former NBA All-Star and “Survivor” contestant, has died at 53

Former NBA All-star Clifford Robinson has died at the age of 53, the University of Connecticut Huskies confirmed on Twitter on Saturday. His alma mater did not announce the cause of death. “The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson,” UConn Men’s Basketball...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Giannis Antetokoumpo’s Brutal Injury

The 2020-21 NBA playoffs has seen some of the biggest names in the sport go down with significant injuries. From James Harden to Kyrie Irving to Kawhi Leonard, many of the NBA’s best players have missed time this postseason. Unfortunately, it looks like Giannis Antetokounmpo might join that awful list.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Warriors Trade Rumor

As the final four teams continue to compete for the 2020-21 NBA Championship, the rest of the league’s franchises are busy at work plotting for next season. Among the organizations expected to be back and better than ever next year are the Golden State Warriors. With the return of Klay...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Giannis knee injury update: Hyperextended knee recovery time

The biggest question on everyone’s minds when Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a hyperextended knee injury in Game 4: what’s the typical recovery time?. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a gruesome-looking knee injury in Game 4. The two-time MVP returned to the team’s bench, but with the team down big, he did not return. Naturally, everyone in the basketball world is wondering whether will Giannis be available in Game 5.
NBAitsgame7.com

Girl Who Hooked Up With 7 Suns Players Speaks Out

An Instagram model who famously claimed to have hooked up with seven Phoenix Suns players in one night is back. On Sunday, Phoenix clinched a berth in the Western Conference Finals following a sweep of the Denver Nuggets. Shortly thereafter, a surprising figure stepped forward. Aliza Jane A.K.A Ayyejae went...
NBAitsgame7.com

Jeff Van Gundy Getting Fired For ‘Offensive’ Statement? (Video)

Monday night’s showdown between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers may have lasting ramifications for one broadcaster. During the game, Jeff Van Gundy drew the ire of social media by describing a particular sequence with a phrase that rubbed folks the wrong way. “I’m sick of the sissification of...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Fans Discover Alarming Comments From Phil Jackson After Scottie Pippen Calls Him A Racist: "Because Of The Predominance Of Blacks In Pro Basketball, The Sport Is Rapidly Disintegrating Into A One-On-One Sport."

Phil Jackson is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in basketball history. Thanks to his brilliant mind and ability to handle and deal with big personalities, he holds an NBA-record 11 Championship rings. But Phil has come under fire lately for making some rather outlandish and bizarre comments...