U.S. Politics

MN House passes $7.27B transportation bill

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7.27 billion transportation funding bill today (Wed). The bill includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities. It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line. It includes money for a second daily...

knoxradio.com
State
Minnesota State
