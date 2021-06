When you think of the LGBTQ+ community, what's the first image that comes to mind? Was it an image or a Pride parade or a nightclub? Since we've been a visible community, we've been associated with drugs and alcohol. The namesake of the Stonewall riots, which launched the modern gay rights movement, is a bar in the Greenwich neighborhood of Manhattan. We are associated with the nightlife, and many of us also have a problem with substances. It's a topic that's not often discussed but needs to be brought into the open.