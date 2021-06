Here’s an undeniable truth: Even if you enjoy work, focusing on it all day can be mentally exhausting and straight-up stressful. Taking breaks in the form of rejuvenating afternoon habits—even teensy ones—can help. Personally, I’ve found that after sitting at a computer all day, my head starts to get fuzzy and my eyes have a hard time focusing on the screen by around 2 p.m. Words stop coming easily to me. I find myself scrolling on Twitter or Instagram and not actually doing the work that needs to get done. So, I take a break. Most days, that means going for a 30-minute walk around my town and maybe to the park. Other days, it means spending 15 minutes in my garden or fussing over my houseplants. I find that taking a total mental break from work and doing anything other than sitting down is exactly what my brain needs to reset. I always go back to my laptop with a clearer, more focused mind that’s ready to tackle the rest of the day.