Fayetteville, NC

Scott joins Lumbee Guaranty Bank as a Business Development officer

By Staff report
The Robesonian
The Robesonian
 12 days ago
FAYETTEVILLE — Lumbee Guaranty Bank has a new vice president who will serve as a Business Development officer.

The bank recently announced the new VP is Derek Scott, and he will be based at the bank’s Lake Rim branch in Fayetteville.

“With nine years of banking experience in the Fayetteville market, Derek is a valuable addition to our team,” said Kyle R. Chavis, chief executive officer of Lumbee Guaranty Bank.

A Fayetteville native, Scott received both his bachelor’s degree and M.B.A. from Fayetteville State University.

Scott is active in his church and an avid golfer in the Fayetteville community. He and his wife, Kimberly, live in Fayetteville. They have two children and one on the way.

