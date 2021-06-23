June 23, 2021 5 p.m. News
Motion filed in 2004 criminal case scheduled to be heard Friday, HPD crisis team has been busy. That and the rest of your news from Hutch Post.hutchpost.com
Motion filed in 2004 criminal case scheduled to be heard Friday, HPD crisis team has been busy. That and the rest of your news from Hutch Post.hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/