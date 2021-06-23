Cancel
Hettinger, ND

Hettinger’s Andress named ND state veterinarian

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 7 days ago

A longtime animal doctor from Hettinger has been named North Dakota’s new state veterinarian and animal health division director. Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring announced Wednesday that Dr. Ethan Andress will take over for Dr. Susan Keller, who is retiring after serving the state for 23 years. Andress will start on July 12. Andress is owner and partner of West River Veterinary Clinic in Hettinger, where he has worked as a mixed animal practitioner for 24 years. He graduated from South Dakota State University in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in biology. He earned his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from Iowa State University in 1997.

knoxradio.com
