Big Freedia's Still In Love With Judas, Baby

By Hilton Dresden
papermag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga's seminal album Born This Way recently turned 10 years old (but if you're reading this article, you knew that already). To commemorate a decade of whiskey mouths over blonde souths, Mother Monster has issued a re-release of the record with six freshly interpreted versions of some of her favorite tracks, to arrive in our earbuds over the course of the next few weeks. First up in these surprise cover drops is Big Freedia's Bounce interpretation of *Halsey voice* oh, how great: "Judas."

www.papermag.com
