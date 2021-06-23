Big Freedia's Still In Love With Judas, Baby

Big Freedia, the New Orleans-based rapper hailed as the “Queen of Bounce Music” is ready to give her fans their lives back this summer. And they have a lot to look forward to: She covers “Judas” on Lady Gaga’s Born This Way: The Tenth Anniversary, and she’s dropping her latest single “Betty Bussit” on June 25th. She’ll be headlining San Francisco’s Pride celebration on the 27th, and, also in honor of Pride Month, she even has two Peloton rides dedicated to her thumping, energetic tracks, which you can catch this week. A new EP, Big Diva Energy, comes out in July. And while nothing is confirmed yet, a recent Rolling Stone story suggested Big Freedia (pronounced FREE-da) will be a part of the upcoming new Space Jam soundtrack. In an interview with W, the hip hop vanguard who’s been tapped by the likes of Drake and Beyoncé opened up about her new music, putting her own spin on Lady Gaga, and representing the queer community in the mainstream.