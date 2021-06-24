NASCAR | Pit-stall analysis: Fine line between fast pit stops and penalties at Pocono

Buckle up for a NASCAR Pocono Weekend special event! On Saturday, drivers will hit the quirky Pocono Raceway for the running of the Organics 325. This will be 130 laps around the triangle track and will be the first points race of the weekend. Sunday, they’ll climb right back into their cars for the Explore The Pocono Mountains 350. They’ll also add 10 extra laps to their last outing, completing their second points race on the weekend. Both races have separate DraftKings contests, but the research for the track is the same. You can safely roll out these suggestions in one, or both slates.