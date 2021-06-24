Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR | Pit-stall analysis: Fine line between fast pit stops and penalties at Pocono

Posted by 
NASCAR Game Highlights
NASCAR Game Highlights
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtWim_0adSQvVl00

NASCAR.com sits down with Dion 'Rocko' Williams to break down the No. 9's pit-road penalty at Nashville and how teams will walk a fine line in a doubleheader at Pocono Raceway.

NASCAR Game Highlights

NASCAR Game Highlights

Los Angeles, CA
71
Followers
68
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest game highlights and updates of NASCAR

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Line#Pit Stops#Pocono Raceway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Sports
Related
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
MotorsportsSporting News

Who won the NASCAR race yesterday? Complete results from Ally 400 at Nashville

The winner of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series at Nashville Superspeedway just can't lose right now. Kyle Larson made it three consecutive wins in points-paying races and four victories in a row overall, counting the All-Star Race, as he dominated the Ally 400. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was more than four seconds ahead of runner-up Ross Chastain at the checkered flag.
MusicPosted by
Speedway Digest

NASCAR's Kyle Petty Announces New Primetime TV Show

Dinner Drive with Kyle Petty is a new primetime series on Circle hosted by former NASCAR driver Kyle Petty who takes you on a trip to visit with notable athletes, musicians, actors and personalities in the place they call home. Along the way, each guest showcases a vehicle that has...
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Worst-kept secret of 2021 finally confirmed

Alex Bowman has officially signed a multi-year extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. It was always seen as a formality, and now it is official: Alex Bowman has signed a contract extension with Hendrick Motorsports to continue driving the #48 Chevrolet through the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Sunday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, lineup

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is the opening act Sunday at Pocono Raceway, preceding the second race of the Cup Series’ doubleheader weekend. Pole-sitter Harrison Burton and Justin Allgaier start Sunday’s race from the front row. Allgaier has already earned a playoff berth with two wins this season. Eighteen-year-old Sam Mayer...
MotorsportsPosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: First Look at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Car Ahead of Pro Invitational Series Race on June 2

Ahead of tonight’s virtual Pro Invitational Series race, NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr.‘s car has been revealed on Twitter. Last year, the Pro Invitational Series made its debut during the COVID-19 pandemic. As NASCAR shut down temporarily, iRacing became a popular alternative. Dale Earnhardt Jr. joined the league as a regular driver where he made his best finish as a runner-up in the first race at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. As a longtime fan and player, he even joined the iRacing company as an executive director in November.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Pocono checkered, black flags

Winners and losers from a jam-packed weekend of racing at Pocono Raceway. Clutch issues and a dwindling fuel supply were no match for Busch in Sunday’s second Cup Series race of the weekend as the Joe Gibbs Racing driver was able to overcome that adversity to score his second win of the 2021 season.
Motorsportsdailymagazine.news

Nashville penalty report: NASCAR fines crew chiefs for lug nut violations

NASCAR fined two crew chiefs Tuesday for lug nut violations discovered last weekend at Nashville Superspeedway. James Small, crew chief for Martin Truex was fined $10,000 for one loose lug nut after Sunday's Cup race. Those penalties are in addition to the disqualification of Chase Elliott after the Cup race...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Todd Gordon to leave NASCAR pit box after 2021 season

NASCAR championship winning crew chief has plans to do something else in 2022. Before his days in NASCAR, Todd Gordon used his college mechanical engineering program to build a race car. In the 1990’s the driver raced at Oswego Speedway in New York state. In 1998, Gordon moved to NASCAR...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Road America entry lists for Cup, Xfinity

NASCAR has released the entry lists for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Xfinity races at Road America. This marks the first time the Cup Series has raced at Road America since 1956. Cup: Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (2:30 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC) Forty cars...
MotorsportsWFMZ-TV Online

Nascar fans are back at Pocono Raceway

Plenty of fans will be back in attendance this year for the NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. It's expected to be an exciting race weekend as the NASCAR playoff standings begin to take shape. TPocono Raceway will again feature 1,250 miles between five races over three days, but this time...
MotorsportsESPN

Valtteri Bottas given three-place grid penalty for pit lane spin

SPIELBERG, Austria -- Valtteri Bottas has received a three-place grid penalty at the Austrian Grand Prix after spinning in the pit lane following a routine tyre change during second practice. Bottas spun as he crossed the painted line that divides the pit boxes and the pit lane, leaving his car...
Motorsportshendrickmotorsports.com

Pit crew coaches detail prep for Pocono: 'It will be a grind'

CONCORD, N.C. – Hendrick Motorsports heads to Pocono Raceway this weekend for back-to-back races at the Pennsylvania venue, and the pit crews are primed to show their speed on pit road. Through the first 17 races of the NASCAR Cup Series season, all four Hendrick Motorsports pit crews are inside...
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

NASCAR Pocono Weekend DraftKings Picks

Buckle up for a NASCAR Pocono Weekend special event! On Saturday, drivers will hit the quirky Pocono Raceway for the running of the Organics 325. This will be 130 laps around the triangle track and will be the first points race of the weekend. Sunday, they’ll climb right back into their cars for the Explore The Pocono Mountains 350. They’ll also add 10 extra laps to their last outing, completing their second points race on the weekend. Both races have separate DraftKings contests, but the research for the track is the same. You can safely roll out these suggestions in one, or both slates.
Motorsportsspeed51.com

Vores Compacts Add Simulated Pit Stop for Anderson Race

This Saturday, the Vores Compact Touring Series will tackle the tight quarter-mile bullring at Anderson Speedway. There will be an added wrinkle to their 75-lap feature, as Vores competitors will be required to make a simulated pit stop during the event. This is the first time the series has incorporated...
Motorsportsnewpaper24.com

Purple Bull continues to dominate Formulation 1 with pit stops – NEWPAPER24

Purple Bull continues to dominate Formulation 1 with pit stops. Purple Bull Racing has as soon as once more managed to ship the quickest pit cease. Through the French Grand Prix, Sergio Perez’s 4 tyres have been modified in simply 2.04 seconds. The Austrian staff’s pit crew was sixteen-hundredths of a second faster than rival Mercedes.