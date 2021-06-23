Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pawlet, VT

Pawlet DRB wants more information from Banyai

By Keith Whitcomb Jr. Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 7 days ago

PAWLET — The Development Review Board (DRB) has told Daniel Banyai that he needs to provide more information about what he claims is a new shed to be built on his property, or his permit will be reversed and denied. Banyai lives at 541 Briar Hill Road. In 2017, he...

www.rutlandherald.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pawlet, VT
Local
Vermont Government
Pawlet, VT
Government
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pawlet Drb#Slate Ridge#Environmental Court#The Vermont Supreme Court#Landowner#Permit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bath County, VAtherecorderonline.com

Bath EDA wants to be better informed

WARM SPRINGS — The Bath County Economic Development Authority wants to be more informed about the county’s tourism plans. “If tourism is our No. 1 (economic development) engine, it seems we should be better informed about what the plans are,” EDA member Shawn Puller said at last Wednesday’s meeting. The...
Politicsalexandriava.gov

Virtual: Carlyle/Eisenhower East DRB

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 17, 2021 Special Meeting for the Carlyle/Eisenhower East Design Review Board (DRB) is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom Webinar. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Hall Room 2000 at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. Please register for the meeting by clicking on the following link: