CodeQL Code Scanning: It’s now easier to analyze multiple languages on 3rd party CI/CD systems with the CodeQL CLI
The latest release of the CodeQL CLI supports creating CodeQL databases for multiple languages in a single command. This makes it easier for customers using CI/CD systems other than GitHub Actions to run code scanning analysis. Previously, these users had to use the separate CodeQL Runner. The Runner will continue to be available, but the recommended way to handle multiple languages in your codebase is to use the CodeQL CLI directly.github.blog