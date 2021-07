If you haven’t gotten your Wildlife Management Area Deer Permit there is still time. Hunters interested in pursuing white-tailed deer on some of Arkansas most popular public land need apply through the AGFC’s licensing system at agfc.com. The cost to apply is $5 per application type. Each hunter may submit one application for each type of permit hunt such as youth hunt, archery, muzzleloader, and modern gun. Hunters must be at least 6 years of age by the beginning of the hunt and no older than 15 if applying for youth hunts. If you are applying for a modern gun or muzzleloader you have the choice to do so as either an individual or as a group containing up to 4 people. This is done thanks to the AGFC’s party hunt system. To apply as a group the hunt leader applies for an individual permit and once completed and paid for they will receive a party hunt code to share with others applying in their group. This is a randomly selected event with a limited number of slots so if you’re interested in applying remember the deadline to do so is midnight of July 1st.