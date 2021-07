Not surprisingly, one of the big pushes with Windows 11 is the hybrid work reality that was first forced on us by the COVID-19 pandemic. “If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that organizations must be resilient, and technology has been more critical to that resilience than ever before,” Microsoft general manager Wangui McKelvey writes. “Hybrid work and learning are here to stay, and that means your organization needs an operating system that enables your people to work or learn at home, in the office or at school, and everywhere in between. It also needs to be easy for IT teams to manage, and it must provide advanced security to address the increasingly complex cybersecurity environment.”