When one of the co-founders of her company stepped away, it was a curveball that propelled Leslie Bailey, co-founder and CEO of Indy Maven, a lifestyle media company and community in Indianapolis, into a spiral. “I was suddenly responsible for all aspects of the business without someone there on a daily basis to work alongside,” she shares. “I think it was the first time in my life where I didn’t have someone holding my hand when it came to money, and it triggered huge insecurities and imposter syndrome for me. I didn’t feel confident or experienced enough to run a business from that standpoint.”