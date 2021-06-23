This Croatian Town Is Selling Homes for Just 16 Cents — Here’s What You Need to Know

Between May 2020 and May 2021, searches for “how to support small business” on Pinterest increased by 50 percent. The visual discovery engine has always been a destination where small business owners can leverage their work but the devastating impact of the pandemic on this industry inspired Pinterest to amplify its efforts even more. This summer, they’ve collaborated with American Express for “The Comeback Edit,” a curated hub of over 20 small business merchants, the majority of which are people of color. According to a press announcement, “Each product was selected for those who are planning their ‘future me’ and how they want to show up in the world as it begins to slowly reopen.”