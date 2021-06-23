This Croatian Town Is Selling Homes for Just 16 Cents — Here’s What You Need to Know
After over a year spent living through the unprecedented stress of a global pandemic, it’s understandable if you’ve been seriously considering a change of scenery. If a complete uproot has been on your mind and you’re comfortable with a long-term move to a different country, consider Croatia. Officials in Legrad, a small, rural town located in the northern part of the central European country are offering up a deal that sounds too good to be true, but it’s not — you can score a house for a single Croatian kuna — or around 16 cents in American currency.www.apartmenttherapy.com